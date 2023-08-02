Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WBND traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.20. 9,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $21.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

