Wesleyan Assurance Society Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 407,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.18. 28,759,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,784,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

