Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after acquiring an additional 729,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,377,000 after purchasing an additional 579,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,602,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,364,000 after acquiring an additional 571,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.99. 2,249,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,584,346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.32. The company has a market cap of $168.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

