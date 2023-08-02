Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Lowered by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. 5,907,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,610,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32. The company has a market capitalization of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

