Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Artemis Investment Management LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,551,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $169,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $45.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,891,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,667,484. The firm has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.