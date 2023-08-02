Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Weis Markets Price Performance

WMK stock opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. Weis Markets has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weis Markets ( NYSE:WMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Kurt A. Schertle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.65 per share, with a total value of $119,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at $311,850.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weis Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

