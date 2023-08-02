Wedbush Comments on Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Shares of COOP stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $60.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $1,233,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,639,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

