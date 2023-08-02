Wedbush Comments on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

CNK stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The business had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,273,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,316,000 after purchasing an additional 128,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 31.2% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 11,534,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,262 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 26.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,237,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

