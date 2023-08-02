WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.61. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.58-$4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.10.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.