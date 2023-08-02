Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock Holdings Raised by Coombe Bender & Co LLC

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Webster Financial comprises about 1.4% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 803,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its position in Webster Financial by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 695,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 248,760 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.56. 672,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.27. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

