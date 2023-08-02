Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 30,095 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,095 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 1.07% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,185,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,775,000 after purchasing an additional 812,415 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 166,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 568,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 229,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 124,905 shares during the period.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SMB opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

