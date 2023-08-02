Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 166,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Capital Group Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.