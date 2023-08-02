Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 1,737 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after purchasing an additional 68,959 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

