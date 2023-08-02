Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $4.08 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 697,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 85,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,528,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

