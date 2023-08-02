Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.64.

Boeing Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE BA opened at $234.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.59. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

