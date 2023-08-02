Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,772,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $47,223,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,519,000 after buying an additional 1,025,608 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $40.87.

