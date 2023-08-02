Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $419.45. 2,438,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.96.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

