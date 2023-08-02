Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 357 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $53.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.79.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

