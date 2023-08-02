Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,307,000 after acquiring an additional 900,974 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.37.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $290.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $290.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.22.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.