Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 83,458 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,458 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,008,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,660. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.24.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

