Wealth Management Solutions LLC Sells 204 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.5% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.38. 5,753,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,018,896. The firm has a market cap of $263.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.52. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

