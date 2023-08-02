Wealth Management Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 682 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,956,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,403,000 after buying an additional 81,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Down 4.6 %

Watsco stock traded down $17.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.50. The stock had a trading volume of 560,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,657. The company has a fifty day moving average of $360.70 and a 200 day moving average of $328.23. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.61 and a 52-week high of $383.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Watsco

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.