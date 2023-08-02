Wealth Management Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IVV stock traded down $6.41 on Wednesday, hitting $452.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,229,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,624. The stock has a market cap of $337.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

