Wealth Management Solutions LLC Has $560,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,992 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,986,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,105. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

