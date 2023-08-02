Wealth Management Solutions LLC Buys 77,923 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,923 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 19.0% of Wealth Management Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Management Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $33,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,533,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,226. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.