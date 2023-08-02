Wealth Management Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 2,604 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period.

STIP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.09. 719,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,810. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $101.56.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

