Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,688,810 shares in the company, valued at $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,556 shares of company stock worth $334,342,879 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.09. 1,568,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,951. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.08, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $448.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.45.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

