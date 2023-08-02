Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 159 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,924,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,029. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.64.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

