Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 22,353 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 118.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,356,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,866 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,810,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,510. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

