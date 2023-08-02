Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 1,626 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,616,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,091. The firm has a market cap of $449.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

