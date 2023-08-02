Wayfinding Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after buying an additional 584,893 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after buying an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $435,979,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,834,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,632,000 after purchasing an additional 228,231 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.27. 621,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average is $69.72.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,025.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,678 shares of company stock worth $16,334,121. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

