Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $691,000 in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JGRO. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JGRO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.45. 39,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,893. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

