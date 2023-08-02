Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $208,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HIG traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,353. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

