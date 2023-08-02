Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.00.
Watsco Price Performance
WSO stock opened at $376.85 on Wednesday. Watsco has a one year low of $228.61 and a one year high of $383.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.94.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
