Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of HCC stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 157,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,391. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.82 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 49.16%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

