Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.
Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.
Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance
Shares of HCC stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 157,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,391. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $26.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.
