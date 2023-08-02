Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.31. 698,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.33 and its 200-day moving average is $148.64. The company has a market capitalization of $428.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $160.94.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

