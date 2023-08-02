Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WMT. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.94.
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.31. 698,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.33 and its 200-day moving average is $148.64. The company has a market capitalization of $428.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $160.94.
In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
