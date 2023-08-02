Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lowered by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.3% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $48,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $162,524,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,218,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,763,096 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $159.23. 2,427,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951,909. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.64. The stock has a market cap of $428.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

