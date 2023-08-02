Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.5% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,429. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $160.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $428.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.94.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

