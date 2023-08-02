Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,283,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 75,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $44,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

