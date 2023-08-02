Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.33 million. On average, analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VYGR opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $400.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.06. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36.

Insider Activity at Voyager Therapeutics

In related news, insider Todd Alfred Carter sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,860 shares in the company, valued at $646,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $186,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Earnings History for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

