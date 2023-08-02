Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.33 million. On average, analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VYGR opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $400.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.06. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36.

Insider Activity at Voyager Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

In related news, insider Todd Alfred Carter sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,860 shares in the company, valued at $646,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $186,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

