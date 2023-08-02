Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the June 30th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IGD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 345,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,072. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

