Vontier (VNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Vontier to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Vontier has set its Q2 guidance at $0.61 to $0.66 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.61-$0.66 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vontier to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vontier Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on VNT. Argus raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $234,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 24.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

