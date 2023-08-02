Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) to Issue None Dividend of $0.09 on August 17th

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Monday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

Viper Energy Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Viper Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.9%.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

VNOM stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.47. The company had a trading volume of 116,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,178. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viper Energy Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $56,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 623.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.