Vincent J. Morales Sells 3,700 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PPG Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

PPG stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.77. 2,133,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,840. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

