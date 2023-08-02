Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Vimeo’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Vimeo updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of VMEO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,055. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $731.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Vimeo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vimeo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

