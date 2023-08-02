Viad (VVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Viad has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $260.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million. Viad had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 2.76%. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad Price Performance

NYSE:VVI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,216. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.53 million, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.75. Viad has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Viad

VVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Viad in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In other Viad news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,707.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Viad by 76.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

(Get Free Report)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.