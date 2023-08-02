Via Renewables (VIA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $131.85 million during the quarter.
Via Renewables Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of VIA stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Via Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
