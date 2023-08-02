Via Renewables (VIA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Via Renewables had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $131.85 million during the quarter.

Via Renewables Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIA stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Via Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

