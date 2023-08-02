Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $410.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $10.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $271.61 and a one year high of $367.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.03, for a total transaction of $147,712.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $12,211,846.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,328 shares of company stock worth $11,762,289. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,248,509,000 after buying an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after buying an additional 689,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after buying an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,409,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,938,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,115,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,477,266,000 after buying an additional 359,719 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

