Vertcoin Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $49,503.10 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,507.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00308407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.06 or 0.00803385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.80 or 0.00541542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00061851 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00127538 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,322,422 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.