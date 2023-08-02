Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.84

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.84 and last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 44109 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. StockNews.com cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $52,301.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,205,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 9.4% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 93,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth about $1,528,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 923,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

